Homebuilders Accelerate New Construction as More People Look to Buy a House

U.S. home construction starts jumped 22.6% in July, the best gain since October 2016, as builders react to record low interest rates and a resilient economy by increasing residential building.

Residential starts jumped to a 1.496 million annualized rate in July, according to U.S. Census data released Tuesday, beating analyst expectations for 1.25 million. Building permit applications came in at an annualized rate of 1.495 million, better than the 1.3 million consensus estimate and up 18% from June.

Image source: Getty Images.

Housing starts are a measure of the number of new residential construction projects that began in a month and aren't directly tied to demand. But builders normally increase construction based on inbound interest, implying they are seeing strong demand for new housing.

Single-family home permits increased by 17% to an annualized rate of 983,000, the strongest number since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Multifamily starts, a category that includes apartment buildings and condominiums, surged 58% to 556,000 annualized.

The strength in residential construction is being fueled by low interest rates and increasing consumer confidence that the economy will be able to withstand the pandemic. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage is currently priced at less than 3.2%, and a 15-year mortgage is about 2.66%, giving would-be buyers plenty of reason to go shopping.

The strong permit applications number is an indication that builders intend to be active for a while, and are not just playing catch-up following a few rough months during the pandemic.

The strong housing data should be good news for homebuilders including KB Home (NYSE: KBH), NVR (NYSE: NVR), LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), and Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), as well as for home improvement retailers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW).

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Home Depot and NVR. The Motley Fool owns shares of LGI Homes. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's and Meritage Homes and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $120 calls on Home Depot and short January 2021 $210 calls on Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.