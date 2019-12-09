Homebuilder Toll Brothers profit falls 35%

US Markets

U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a nearly 35% fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by slowing demand and lower margins from home sales.

The company's net income fell to $202.3 million, or $1.41 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $311 million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.1% to $2.38 billion.

