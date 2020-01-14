Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey's order book grows on strong demand

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey TW.L reported a 22% jump in its order book on Tuesday as cheaper home loans and a government scheme to spur Britons to buy houses boosted demand, helping the British homebuilder overcome Brexit uncertainty.

Britain's third-largest homebuilder said its order book stood at a record 2.18 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) as at Dec. 31, versus 1.78 billion pounds a year ago. It also reported a 5% jump in home completions to 15,719 units for 2019.

"Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, the housing market remained stable throughout 2019, albeit with more challenging conditions in London and the South East and at higher price points," the company said.

($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

