Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey's CEO to step down after 14 years

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L Chief Executive Officer Pete Redfern will step down from his role after spending more than 14 years at the helm, the British homebuilder said on Wednesday.

The company, among the largest housebuilders in the UK, said Redfern will continue to serve as the CEO and remain on the board until a successor has been appointed.

