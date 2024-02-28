Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey to build fewer houses in UK this year

Adds sector context in paragraph 2, CEO comment in paragraph 3, outlook in paragraph 4

Feb 28 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L said on Wednesday it would build fewer homes this year amid persistent weakness in the housing market, and also posted a 49% slump in annual profit, in line with market expectations.

The British housing market has seen signs of stability at the start of 2024 on easing mortgage rates after battling subdued demand for most of last year, but a delay in interest rate cut and incessant macroeconomic concerns have tempered hopes of a better-paced recovery.

"It is still early in the year and the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain, however, it is encouraging to see some signs of improvement in the market, with reduced mortgage rates positively impacting affordability and customer confidence," CEO Jennie Daly said in a statement.

The High Wycombe, UK-based company, which also has a minor presence in Spain, said it expects to build in 2024 about 9,500-10,000 homes in Britain, including joint ventures, with the midpoint of the outlook range about 7% lower than 10,438 units constructed last year.

Taylor Wimpey said sales rate, as of Feb. 25, stood at 0.67 homes per outlet, compared with 0.62 units last year.

The FTSE 100-listed .FTSE developer's operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 470.2 million pounds, almost in line with company-compiled average analysts' estimates of 469 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7904 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

