Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey grows order book, expects in-line 2019

Adds background, details from statement

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey TW.L reported a 22% jump in its order book on Tuesday as cheaper home loans and a government scheme to spur Britons to buy houses boosted demand, helping the homebuilder overcome Brexit uncertainty.

Britain's third-largest homebuilder after Barratt BDEV.L and Persimmon PSN.L said its order book stood at a record 2.18 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) as at Dec. 31, versus 1.78 billion pounds a year ago.

The strong update comes after the bluechip company said its homes saw a "good level" of demand as low interest rates and the government's Help to Buy scheme made it easier for buyers to borrow money.

Taylor Wimpey also reported a 5% jump in home completions to 15,719 units for 2019, with overall average selling price climbing to 269,000 pounds from 264,000 pounds a year earlier.

The company expects results for the year to be in line with its expectations.

"Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, the housing market remained stable throughout 2019, albeit with more challenging conditions in London and the South East and at higher price points," the company said.

The homebuilder had said in November it was still seeing strong demand for its houses in the second half of 2019, a time when the market was struggling with a lack of clarity over Brexit.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning a clear majority in the December election paved the way for quicker decisions by lawmakers on Brexit-related matters.

"While 2020 will continue to be a year of change for the UK, we welcome the increased political stability following the general election," Taylor Wimpey said in a statement.

It also said cost pressures were abating in recent months and the focus will be on cost discipline in the current year.

Reflecting on rest of 2019, however, Taylor Wimpey stood by a previous operating profit margin outlook of 19.6% versus 21.6% in 2018.

($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.