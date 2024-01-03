News & Insights

Homebuilder Smith Douglas seeks over $1 billion valuation in US IPO

January 03, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Smith Douglas Homes is seeking a valuation of $1.08 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the homebuilder said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Smith Douglas, which builds and sells single-family homes, is offering nearly 7.7 million shares at the price expected between $18 and $21 apiece, its filing showed, potentially raising $161.5 million at the top end of the range.

The IPO market saw signs of revival last year with marquee listings of SoftBank's chip designer Arm ARM.O and grocery delivery service Instacart CART.O.

However, the sector has tempered down in recent market debuts with several new entrants failing to make a mark after their listings.

The company plans to list its shares on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDHC", Smith Douglas Homes said.

JPMorgan JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

