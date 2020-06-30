Homebuilder Redrow expects turnover to drop more than a third this year

June 30 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow RDW.L said on Tuesday it expects its turnover to drop more than a third this year, as the timing of site closures in end-March had a "profound" impact on its business.

The Ewloe, UK-based company said it now expects the group turnover to come in at 1.34 billion pounds ($1.65 billion), compared with 2.11 billion pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8144 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.