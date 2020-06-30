Homebuilder Redrow expects turnover to drop more than a third this year

British homebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it expects its turnover to drop more than a third this year, as the timing of site closures in end-March had a "profound" impact on its business.

The Ewloe, UK-based company said it now expects the group turnover to come in at 1.34 billion pounds ($1.65 billion), compared with 2.11 billion pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8144 pounds)

