Homebuilder PulteGroup's revenue edges up as home prices ease

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc PHM.N reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by easing home prices and cheaper mortgage rates.

Net income rose to $335.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $237.6 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. Results included a $31 million pre-tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.99 billion.

