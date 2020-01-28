Homebuilder PulteGroup's revenue edges up as home prices ease

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc PHM.N reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by easing home prices and cheaper mortgage rates.

Net income rose to $335.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $237.6 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. Results included a $31 million pre-tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $3.02 billion from $2.99 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.