Homebuilder PulteGroup profit falls 5.7%

U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 5.7% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by higher costs.

The company's net income fell to $273.1 million, or 99 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $289.5 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. [USN]

Total revenue rose 2.3% to $2.71 billion.

