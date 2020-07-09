Homebuilder Persimmon first-half revenue drops as lockdown delays deliveries

July 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon Plc PSN.L posted a 32% plunge in first-half revenue on Thursday, as the coronavirus lockdowns halted construction and delayed deliveries, while it pointed to strong reservations since reopening its sales offices.

The UK's second-largest homebuilder said revenue fell to 1.19 billion pounds ($1.50 billion) for the six months ended June 30, compared to 1.75 billion pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7913 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.