Homebuilder Murapol climbs 15% in first Warsaw IPO in two years

By 0935 GMT the shares were up 15.4%.

Murapol has been operating for over 22 years in the country's residential market across 19 cities. The homebuilder says its competitive edge lays in geographic diversification as well as a large landbank.

"The debut is good, personally I was expecting (a jump of) around 10%, we have mid-teens, so it's a surprise for the market" said BDM analyst Krzysztof Pado.

The analyst said long-term performance will depend on delivering management's "ambitious" plans to increase sales to retail clients, and high dividend payouts.

He added that the company's debut performance had closed the valuation gap with most of its peers in terms of its expected earnings. Its listed rivals include Echo Investment ECH.WA, Develia DVLP.WA, Atal 1AT.WA, and Dom Development DOMP.WA which range in value from 1.69 billion to 4.05 billion zlotys.

Murapol's debut marks the end of a two-year initial public share offering drought for the Polish bourse which has only seen stocks transfer from its small companies market.

In the last two months the WIG index .WIG has risen 17.8%, while the real estate index .NIER has fallen 3.3%.

($1 = 3.9189 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

