Homebuilder McCarthy & Stone gets valuation boost from increased final offer

McCarthy & Stone Plc said on Monday that a final offer from a unit of private equity firm Lone Star Funds raised the value of the retirement-home builder by 17 million pounds to 647 million pounds.

The company said its directors unanimously recommended its shareholders to vote in favour of the final cash offer of 120 pence per share compared to the earlier 115 pence per share bid.

