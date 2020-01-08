US Markets

Homebuilder Lennar's revenue rises 8% as lower rates boost demand

Dominic Roshan K. L. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp LEN.N reported an 8% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from an increase in home sales on the back of lower mortgage rates.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $674.3 million, or $2.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $796.1 million, or $2.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.97 billion from $6.46 billion.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K. L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

