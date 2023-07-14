Homebuilder Lennar's co-CEO Rick Beckwitt set to retire

Adds details on transition in paragraphs 2-3

July 14 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar LEN.N said on Friday its co-CEO Rick Beckwitt has decided to retire and resign as a member of the board.

Stuart Miller, the current executive chairman, will become co-CEO to lead Lennar in partnership with Jon Jaffe, the company said.

Beckwitt, who was named as chief executive in 2018, will retire in September.

