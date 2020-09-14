Homebuilder Lennar posts 30% jump in quarterly profit

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp LEN.N reported a 30% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday as the U.S. homebuilder sold more homes at higher average prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $666.4 million, or $2.12 per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, from $513.4 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $5.87 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

