Homebuilder ETF (XHB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 68.6% from its 52-week low of $63.79 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

XHB in Focus

The underlying S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the US common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Homebuilders Index is a modified equal weight index. It charges 35 bps in fees per year from investors.

Why the Move?

The homebuilding sector of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately, given the chances of Fed rate cuts in late 2024 and the ongoing spring selling season. Any rate cut should propel the demand for rate-sensitive homebuilding sector. And per experts, about 40% of home sales take place between April and July in the United States.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, XHB has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold), with a “High” risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, a positive weighted alpha of 68.20 show that there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.

