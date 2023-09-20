News & Insights

Homebuilder DR Horton names insider Paul Romanowski as its chief executive

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 20, 2023 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton DHI.N on Wednesday named its co-Chief Operating Officer Paul Romanowski as the successor of David Auld as chief executive.

The transition, effective Oct. 1, comes as Auld, the company's president and chief executive officer since 2014, becomes the executive vice chair of the U.S. homebuilder.

Romanowski was named as D.R. Horton's co-COO in October 2021, after serving as a region president for 7 years and South Florida division president for 14 years.

Michael J. Murray will continue to serve as COO, a role he held since 2014, the company said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

