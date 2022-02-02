Homebuilder DR Horton first-quarter profit jumps

Feb 2 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N posted a 44.2% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from record-high property prices and lower interest rates on home loans.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. homebuilder rose to $1.14 billion, or $3.17 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $791.8 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

