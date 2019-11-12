Homebuilder D.R. Horton's Stock Rallies on Another Strong Quarter

The earnings news gave D.R. Horton stock an early 3% boost that continues its momentum this year. Shares are up more than 50% in 2019

D.R. Horton reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday morning, giving the stock an early 3% boost that continues its momentum this year.

The Texas-based builder reported $1.35 of earnings per share, while Wall Street had expected $1.25. Its $5 billion in revenue surpassed expectations for $4.8 billion. For the year, D.R. Horton’s earnings rose 13% and its sales orders were up 7%.

The shares have gained more than 50% in 2019, after tumbling 32% in 2018.

D.R. Horton (ticker: DHI), the country’s largest builder by total number of homes sold, is benefiting from pent-up demand for new housing because U.S. construction has been below historical levels since the recession. That is now starting to change. Housing starts were up 8% in September on a year-over-year basis as the real-estate market has begun to rise back to pre-recession levels.

The company’s broad geographic footprint and mix of home prices give it an advantage as demand picks up, according to Chairman Donald R. Horton. “Over the last five years, we have grown our revenues by 119% and our earnings per share by 186%, while also generating $4 billion of cash flows from homebuilding operations, significantly increasing returns on inventory and equity and reducing our debt,” he said in a statement.

Mortgage rates are also low, making it easier for potential buyers to afford homes. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is still below 4% despite rising over the past month.

D.R. Horton expects to increase the number of sales that close in the new fiscal year to between 60,000 and 61,000, up from 56,975 in 2019. Revenue should rise to $18.5 billion to $19 billion from $17.6 billion, the company said. It also expects to cut its share count by about 2% by buying back stock.

