Homebuilder Berkeley's annual profit rises as government incentives spur demand

June 23 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc BKGH.L on Wednesday reported a rise in annual profit spurred by demand for new homes due to supportive government measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkeley, one of the UK's largest housebuilders by market value, said pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30 came in at 518.1 million pounds ($722.13 million), compared with 503.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7175 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

