Homebuilder Berkeley's annual profit rises as government incentives spur demand

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc on Wednesday reported a rise in annual profit spurred by demand for new homes due to supportive government measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 23 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc BKGH.L on Wednesday reported a rise in annual profit spurred by demand for new homes due to supportive government measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkeley, one of the UK's largest housebuilders by market value, said pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30 came in at 518.1 million pounds ($722.13 million), compared with 503.7 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7175 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More