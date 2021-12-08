PSN

Homebuilder Berkeley raises profit outlook as sales hit pre-pandemic levels

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Berkeley Group Holdings raised its annual profit outlook on Wednesday after sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels as strong demand in an under-supplied UK housing market helped the British homebuilder post higher interim profit.

Berkeley, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said it has increased its earnings outlook for the current fiscal year by 5%, and anticipates 5% annual profit growth for the next three years.

