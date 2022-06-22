Homebuilder Berkeley posts 6.4% rise in annual profit

British homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc reported a 6.4% rise in annual profit on Wednesday, helped by persistent demand in an under-supplied UK housing market and amid signs of an impending slowdown in the sector.

Berkeley, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30 came in at 551.5 million pounds ($674.48 million), compared with 518.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

