Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop, but order book thickens

July 6 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Barratt Developments BDEV.L said on Monday its deliveries had fallen by a third as the coronavirus crisis halted construction activity, but added that it was starting the new financial year with "cautious optimism".

While completion volumes slipped to 12,604 homes for the period ended March 22 from 17,856 homes a year earlier, the company's forward order book carried a value of 3.25 billion pounds ($4.06 billion) as at June 30 versus 2.60 billion pounds in 2019.

($1 = 0.8003 pounds)

