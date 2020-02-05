Homebuilder Barratt's half-year profit rises on solid sales

Barratt Developments on Wednesday reported a rise in first-half pretax profit as Britain's biggest homebuilder sold more homes at lower prices.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments on Wednesday reported a rise in first-half pretax profit as Britain's biggest homebuilder sold more homes at lower prices. The company, which sold the highest number of homes in 12 years, said pretax profit rose 3.7% to 423 million pounds ($550.66 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31. [nRSE9729Ba] ($1 = 0.7682 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;)) Keywords: BARRATT DEV RESULTS/ (URGENT)

