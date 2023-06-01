Home24 SE (FWB:H24) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Home24 SE (FWB:H24) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 6.80 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.68% from the latest reported closing price of 7.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home24 SE. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H24 is 0.70%, an increase of 345.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.70% to 78K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARB - AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF holds 78K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.