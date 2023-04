Home Values in These Cities Have Grown the Most Since the Last Recession

If you were old enough to realize the impact of the housing crash of 2008 and how it plunged the U.S. into what has been dubbed "the Great Recession" in 2009, you may find yourself a little nervous when home prices seem to rise and rise without ceasing.

While experts do not anticipate another bubble that could lead to a similar crash, due to revised lending practices among other reasons, those people who purchased their homes in or around 2009 and held onto them have reaped the rewards in home equity. Certain states, like California and Florida have a number of cities on this list where home values have skyrocketed in these 14 years, some well above the median home value of $327,390.

GoBankingRates looked at the 500 largest housing markets according to Zillow's February 2023 data, to collect data about the values of a single family residence in 2009 and in 2023, as well as the percent and dollar value changes. These are the top 25 cities where home values have gone up the most since the recession.

25. Victorville, California

June 2009 Home Value: $140,969

$140,969 February 2023 Home Value: $401,548

$401,548 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023): $260,579

$260,579 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 184.85%

24. Phoenix, Arizona

June 2009 Home Value : $142,265

: $142,265 February 2023 Home Value : $405,266

: $405,266 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $263,002

: $263,002 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 184.87%

23. San Tan Valley, Arizona

June 2009 Home Value : $141,921

: $141,921 February 2023 Home Value : $406,480

: $406,480 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $264,559

: $264,559 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 186.41%

Pictured: Chandler, Arizona

22. Dallas, Texas

June 2009 Home Value : $109,213

: $109,213 February 2023 Home Value : $313,594

: $313,594 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $204,381

: $204,381 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 187.14%

21. Covington, Georgia

June 2009 Home Value : $95,619

: $95,619 February 2023 Home Value : $276,220

: $276,220 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $180,601

: $180,601 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 188.88%

Pictured: Atlanta, Georgia

20. Atlanta, Georgia

June 2009 Home Value : $137,584

: $137,584 February 2023 Home Value : $402,030

: $402,030 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $264,446

: $264,446 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 192.21%

19. Madera, California

Median Home Sale Price in 2012: $125,000

$125,000 Median Current Home Value: $226,000

$226,000 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2012 to 2019): $101,000

$101,000 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2012 to 2019): 81%

Pictured: Fresno, California

18. Rialto, California

June 2009 Home Value : $179,345

: $179,345 February 2023 Home Value : $525,678

: $525,678 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $346,332

: $346,332 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 193.11%

Pictured: San Bernardino, California

17. Cape Coral, Florida

June 2009 Home Value : $130,372

: $130,372 February 2023 Home Value : $383,209

: $383,209 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $252,837

: $252,837 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 193.94%

16. Sunnyvale, California

June 2009 Home Value : $667,827

: $667,827 February 2023 Home Value : $1,979,143

: $1,979,143 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $1,311,316

: $1,311,316 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 196.36%

15. Homestead, Florida

June 2009 Home Value : $139,436

: $139,436 February 2023 Home Value : $414,841

: $414,841 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $275,405

: $275,405 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 197.51%

Pictured: Miami, Florida

14. Buffalo, New York

June 2009 Home Value : $65,190

: $65,190 February 2023 Home Value : $197,566

: $197,566 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $132,375

: $132,375 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 203.06%

13. Hemet, California

June 2009 Home Value : $135,762

: $135,762 February 2023 Home Value : $412,012

: $412,012 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $276,250

: $276,250 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 203.48%

12. Huntsville, Alabama

June 2009 Home Value : $84,865

: $84,865 February 2023 Home Value : $257,800

: $257,800 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $172,936

: $172,936 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 203.78%

11. Peris, California

June 2009 Home Value : $161,517

: $161,517 February 2023 Home Value : $490,994

: $490,994 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $329,478

: $329,478 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 203.99%

Pictured: Riverside, California

10. Lithonia, Georgia

June 2009 Home Value : $87,003

: $87,003 February 2023 Home Value : $265,936

: $265,936 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $178,934

: $178,934 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 205.66%

9. St. Petersburg, Florida

June 2009 Home Value : $115,281

: $115,281 February 2023 Home Value : $355,245

: $355,245 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $239,964

: $239,964 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 208.16%

8. Stockton, California

June 2009 Home Value : $135,965

: $135,965 February 2023 Home Value : $420,732

: $420,732 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $284,767

: $284,767 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 209.44%

7. Merced, California

June 2009 Home Value : $117,565

: $117,565 February 2023 Home Value : $366,010

: $366,010 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $248,444

: $248,444 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 211.32%

6. Miami Gardens, Florida

June 2009 Home Value : $126,465

: $126,465 February 2023 Home Value : $405,497

: $405,497 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $279,032

: $279,032 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 220.64%

5. San Bernardino, California

June 2009 Home Value : $140,021

: $140,021 February 2023 Home Value : $453,649

: $453,649 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $313,629

: $313,629 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 223.99%

4. Fort Pierce, Florida

June 2009 Home Value : $81,424

: $81,424 February 2023 Home Value : $272,069

: $272,069 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $190,645

: $190,645 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 234.14%

3. Richmond, California

June 2009 Home Value : $186,005

: $186,005 February 2023 Home Value : $637,202

: $637,202 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $451,197

: $451,197 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 242.57%

2. LeHigh Acres, Florida

June 2009 Home Value : $67,222

: $67,222 February 2023 Home Value : $252,472

: $252,472 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $185,250

: $185,250 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 275.58%

1. Kansas City, Kansas

June 2009 Home Value : $40,019

: $40,019 February 2023 Home Value : $163,853

: $163,853 Median Home Value Dollar Growth (2009 to 2023) : $123,834

: $123,834 Median Home Value Percent Growth (2009 to 2023): 309.44%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

