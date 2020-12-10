IPOs
ABNB

Home-sharing startup Airbnb prices IPO at $68, well above the upwardly revised range

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Airbnb, which provides a platform for booking short-term stays from a global network of locals, raised $3.5 billion by offering 51.3 million shares (97% primary) at $68, well above the upwardly revised range of $56 to $60. The company originally planned to offer its shares at a range of $44 to $50. At pricing, the company raised 16% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.

Airbnb plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citi, BNP Paribas, Mizuho Securities, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Home-sharing startup Airbnb prices IPO at $68, well above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABNB

Latest IPOs Videos

    Silverback Therapeutics Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of its IPO

    Silverback Therapeutics rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country. In celebration of its IPO, Laura Shawver, Ph.D., CEO, rings the Closing Bell alongside the Company’s team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

    5 days ago

    Renaissance Capital

    Renaissance Capital is the global leader in providing pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment products.

    Learn More

    More from Renaissance Capital

    Explore IPOs

    Explore

    Most Popular