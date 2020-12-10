Airbnb, which provides a platform for booking short-term stays from a global network of locals, raised $3.5 billion by offering 51.3 million shares (97% primary) at $68, well above the upwardly revised range of $56 to $60. The company originally planned to offer its shares at a range of $44 to $50. At pricing, the company raised 16% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Airbnb plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citi, BNP Paribas, Mizuho Securities, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Home-sharing startup Airbnb prices IPO at $68, well above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



