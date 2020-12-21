US Markets
Home-selling platform OpenDoor makes lackluster Nasdaq debut

Sohini Podder Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Opendoor Labs Inc OPEN.O, the home-selling platform backed by SoftBank Group 9984.T, slipped in their market debut on Monday after an initial pop.

The company, which completed its merger with venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia II on Friday, began trading at $31.47, up 6.7% from Social Capital's last close.

However, shares soon reversed course and fell nearly 11% in a weak broader market.

