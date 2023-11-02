Home Sellers Win $1.8 Billion In Damages In Realtor Fee ‘Conspiracy’

The sellers of more than 260,000 homes in the Midwest who alleged that a “conspiracy” among real estate brokers forced them to pay oversized commissions have been awarded almost $1.8 billion in damages by a Kansas City, Missouri jury.

Under U.S. antitrust law, that amount could eventually be tripled, to more than $5.3 billion.

The verdict is the result of a lawsuit that home sellers in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois brought against the nation’s largest professional organization of real estate brokers, the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, and several other real estate companies. In the suit, Burnett v. National Association of Realtors et al, the plaintiffs said they were forced to pay excessive commissions to real estate companies selling their homes, and that an NAR requirement known as the cooperative compensation rule amounted to price fixing.

The verdict asserted that “a conspiracy existed to follow and enforce the Cooperative Compensation Rule” and that the arrangement caused the plaintiffs “to pay more for real estate brokerage services” than they otherwise would have.

The realtors’ group disputes the court’s finding and is planning an appeal.

Shortly after the verdict was read on Tuesday, attorneys filed another, similar class action lawsuit, also in Missouri. The defendants in that case, known as the Gibson suit after its lead plaintiff, include the NAR, Weichert Realtors, Redfin, Douglas Elliman, United Real Estate and Compass, among others.

What Was the Lawsuit About?

The original lawsuit was filed in April 2019 by Joshua Sitzer and Amy Winger after real estate firm Keller Williams charged them a 5.5% commission to list their home—with more than half of that fee going to the buyer’s agent under the NAR’s compensation rule. The Sitzer/Burnett suit alleges that the arrangement violates the federal Sherman Antitrust Act.

Another Class Action Suit Against Realtors Still in Court

A separate but similar lawsuit had been filed in Illinois in 2019 on behalf of sellers whose homes had appeared on one of 20 multiple listing services, or MLSes. That suit claimed the NAR, Anywhere Real Estate, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX Holdings and Keller Williams Realty forced them to overpay commissions to agents representing their homes’ buyers.

The NAR requires that realtors join the association in order for homes they are selling to appear on an MLS. Inclusion in an MLS is a near necessity for brokers to get out the word that a home is on the market. When someone buys the home, the seller pays their own agent plus a non-negotiable commission to the buyer’s agent.

RE/MAX and Anywhere have settled for a combined $138.5 million and have changed their rules to no longer require agents to be members of the NAR. That settlement still needs court approval.

Keller Williams and HomeServices are still named in the lawsuit, Moehrl v. National Association of Realtors, et al, which has since won class action status. It has yet to go to trial.

The Bottom Line for Home Sellers

The verdict, along with a potential Justice Department investigation into real estate commissions, could bring permanent changes to the way buyers’ brokers are compensated—and potential savings for home sellers.

“For now, the initial size of the damages alone will ensure major change,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman in a blog post. “In the weeks leading up to the verdict, the National Association of Realtors already updated its guidelines to let agents list homes for sale that don’t offer a commission to the buyer’s agent.” Redfin is a defendant in the newly filed Gibson case.

In the meantime, home sellers may wish to use some extra caution when choosing a real estate agent. These lawsuits are a reminder that that the buyer’s agent and the listing agent are meant to be on opposite sides of the transaction. Also, if possible, it’s wise to find out the details of how your agent and the buyer’s agent are getting compensated.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.