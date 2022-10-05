Home Sellers Are Dropping Their Prices. Here's How You Can Take Advantage

The real estate market has dramatically changed in the past few years. Home prices have been on the rise for a while, but in the last year, they have started to drop in many markets. In some cases, the decrease has been quite significant. So, what's behind this change and how can you capitalize on it?

The housing market slows down

The housing market boomed over the past two years, but with higher mortgage rates and less affordable home prices, demand is decreasing. Mortgage rates climbed from 5% at the beginning of August to 6% by the end of the month. This means that it costs more for buyers to finance a home purchase. This pushed many buyers out of the market, leading to sellers dropping their prices.

All of these factors together are causing home prices to drop. According to Redfin, the median home price in August dropped by 1.3% to $406,900, and new listings fell 8% in August to their lowest level since May 2020. This is good news for buyers! If you're looking to buy a home, now may be a great time to do so.

Do your research if you want to buy

While it is true that home prices have decreased in some markets, this isn't necessarily a nationwide trend. In fact, in most markets home prices are still on the rise. That said, if you are looking to buy a home, now may be a good time to do so. Home sellers are starting to become more flexible with their prices, and this could mean that you can get a good deal on a home.

Home buyers can take advantage of this situation by being prepared to make offers quickly and by having a pre-approval from a mortgage lender. Here are a few things you can do to get started.

1. Educate yourself on the home-buying process.

There's a lot to know, and the more you know, the better off you'll be. Start by reading books or articles (like this one!) on the subject, and then talk to friends or family who have recently bought homes.

2. Get your finances in order

This means getting pre-approved for a mortgage, so you know how much house you can afford. It also means saving up for a down payment, as well as any other costs associated with buying a home (closing costs, moving costs, etc.).

3. Start looking for a home

Once you know what you can afford and you have your finances in order, start looking for a home that meets your needs. Home prices may have been out of reach, but with the recent changes, they may be more affordable. Don't just focus on the price though; also consider things like the location, the size of the home, and the features that are important to you. Once you find a home you want to buy, make an offer to the seller.

Buying a home is a big decision, but it doesn't have to be a stressful one. It is important to understand the other expenses of homeownership before taking the plunge. If you take the time to educate yourself on the process and get your finances in order, you'll be in good shape to buy the perfect home for you. The market is always changing, and it's possible that prices will start to go back up again in the future.

