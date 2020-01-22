Home Sales Were Brisk in December. But Investors Should Be Concerned About Affordability.

Some details in the existing-home sales report, including affordability and supply, are concerning and bear watching—especially as many housing stocks sit at or near all-time highs.

Home affordability is getting tougher, a fact that should concern investors.

Existing-home sales in December were the strongest in almost two years, according to the National Association of Realtors. A 3.6% increase reversed November’s 1.7% decline and topped the 1.5% increase economists polled by Bloomberg anticipated. December’s sales pace translates to 5.54 million existing homes on an annualized basis, the highest since February 2018.

The report Wednesday is the latest reminder for investors that the U.S. housing market remains strong. A report last week from the Commerce Department showed that home builders broke more new ground in December than they had since 2006, and that they haven’t been so optimistic in 20 years.

Housing stocks were broadly higher midday Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises (ticker: HOV) rose 4.2% and led gains. DR Horton (DHI) and NVR (NVR) rose about 1% each. That’s as the S&P 500 increased by a more modest 0.3%.

But there are some details of the existing-home sales report that are concerning and bear watching—especially as many housing stocks sit at or near all-time highs.

With the swifter sales pace—some 43% of homes sold were on the market for less than a month—came a sharp decline in the number of homes for sale (total housing inventory at the end of 2019 fell 15% from November and 8.5% from a year earlier). Unsold inventories, which have dropped for seven straight months, fell to a record low. Falling supply pushed the median home price up 7.8% from a year earlier, to $274,500. Prices rose in every region of the country.

This is all good news for sellers, of course, but not for buyers. Declining affordability may eventually drag on future home sales, especially among first-time buyers.

“Home sellers are positioned well, but prospective buyers aren’t as fortunate,” said Lawrence Yun, the Realtor group’s chief economist. Low inventory remains a problem, he said, adding that price appreciation has rapidly accelerated.

Moveover, Yun said areas that are relatively unaffordable or declining in affordability are starting to experience job growth. The hope, he said, is for home-price growth to slow in line with wage growth, which is about 3%.

As Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Advisory Group put it, the steep increase in home prices “is a major stick in the eye for those hoping to buy.” It’s no surprise that first-time buyers accounted for fewer purchases in December. That group represented 31% of overall sales, compared with 33% in 2019 and below the historical norm of 40%.

