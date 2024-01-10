Home Sales to Increase in 2024: Zelman

Ivy Zelman is one of the top forecasters when it comes to the housing market. She’s made several prescient calls during her career including the housing bubble in 2006, the recovery in 2011, and recent pullback. She has been caught off guard by the resilience of home prices in 2023 despite a year of numerous challenges including high rates and a slowing economy.

For next year, she sees this strength continuing as affordability improves with falling rates, leading to a modest acceleration. She’s forecasting the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to fall to 6.4%, home sales growth to hit 5%, and prices to rise by 2%. In terms of the broader economy, her base case scenario is that current economic conditions prevail, and the Fed is successful in achieving a soft landing.

While many are focused on the current low levels of housing inventory, Zelman notes that new construction is at the highest levels since 2007. She believes that large amounts of supply will be an issue in the long-term, leading to a glut. According to her, current demand estimates are based on an incorrect figure of 1.5 million units needed annually. Instead, she believes that slower population growth will translate to slower household growth, leading to lower levels of long-term demand.

Finsum: Ivy Zelman is bullish on housing in 2024 due to falling rates and a better than expected economy. While the housing market is dealing with low levels of supply in the near-term, she believes that longer-term, excess supply is a concern.

