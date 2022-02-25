Personal Finance

Home Sale Prices in the 50 Largest Metro Areas

Median existing-home sale prices in the U.S. rose an average of 14.6% year over year in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Nationwide, the median home sale price at year-end 2021 was $361,700. Among the 50 largest cities in the U.S., Austin, Texas, and Phoenix saw sale price increases of 26% in 2021, and Las Vegas was close behind with a 25% bump. Salt Lake City and Tampa home sale prices rose 24%. 

Metro AreaMean Home-Sale Price Year over Year Change*
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA $339,500 23%
Austin-Round Rock, TX $485,400 26%
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $353,800 5%
Birmingham-Hoover, AL $276,200 12%
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $635,700 10%
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY $216,700 15%
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC $370,300 19%
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI $318,100 9%
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $244,500 13%
Cleveland-Elyria, OH $195,700 5%
Columbus, OH $272,800 11%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $350,000 18%
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO $617,600 21%
Detroit-Warren-Deaborn, MI $240,800 6%
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT $295,000 6%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX $316,900 16%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN $269,100 16%
Jacksonville, FL $347,000 20%
Kansas City, MO-KS $279,400 12%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV $428,400 25%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA $797,900 16%
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN $242,100 10%
Memphis, TN-MS-AR $260,700 14%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $500,000 18%
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI $309,800 7%
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $352,000 9%
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN $372,100 20%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA $265,900 6%
New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ $544,900 13%
Oklahoma City, OK $201,500 11%
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL $380,000 21%
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $306,600 8%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ $445,800 26%
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $546,700 17%
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA $400,500 11%
Raleigh, NC $419,000 23%
Richmond, VA $347,000 9%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $530,000 18%
Rochester, NY $189,700 7%
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA $515,000 17%
Salt Lake City, UT $505,700 24%
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $312,500 18%
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA $845,000 14%
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA $1,310,000 15%
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $1,675,000 20%
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $700,000 14%
St. Louis, MO-IL $220,700 5%
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $355,000 24%
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC $285,000 4%
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $537,400 11%

*As of fourth quarter 2021.

