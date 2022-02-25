Home Sale Prices in the 50 Largest Metro Areas
Median existing-home sale prices in the U.S. rose an average of 14.6% year over year in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Nationwide, the median home sale price at year-end 2021 was $361,700. Among the 50 largest cities in the U.S., Austin, Texas, and Phoenix saw sale price increases of 26% in 2021, and Las Vegas was close behind with a 25% bump. Salt Lake City and Tampa home sale prices rose 24%.
Metro Area Mean Home-Sale Price
Year over Year Change*
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA
$339,500
23%
Austin-Round Rock, TX
$485,400
26%
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
$353,800
5%
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
$276,200
12%
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
$635,700
10%
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
$216,700
15%
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
$370,300
19%
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
$318,100
9%
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
$244,500
13%
Cleveland-Elyria, OH
$195,700
5%
Columbus, OH
$272,800
11%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
$350,000
18%
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
$617,600
21%
Detroit-Warren-Deaborn, MI
$240,800
6%
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
$295,000
6%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
$316,900
16%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
$269,100
16%
Jacksonville, FL
$347,000
20%
Kansas City, MO-KS
$279,400
12%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
$428,400
25%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA
$797,900
16%
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
$242,100
10%
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
$260,700
14%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
$500,000
18%
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
$309,800
7%
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
$352,000
9%
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
$372,100
20%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
$265,900
6%
New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ
$544,900
13%
Oklahoma City, OK
$201,500
11%
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
$380,000
21%
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
$306,600
8%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
$445,800
26%
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
$546,700
17%
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
$400,500
11%
Raleigh, NC
$419,000
23%
Richmond, VA
$347,000
9%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
$530,000
18%
Rochester, NY
$189,700
7%
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA
$515,000
17%
Salt Lake City, UT
$505,700
24%
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
$312,500
18%
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
$845,000
14%
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
$1,310,000
15%
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
$1,675,000
20%
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
$700,000
14%
St. Louis, MO-IL
$220,700
5%
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
$355,000
24%
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
$285,000
4%
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
$537,400
11%
*As of fourth quarter 2021.
