Home Sale Prices in the 50 Largest Metro Areas

Median existing-home sale prices in the U.S. rose an average of 14.6% year over year in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Nationwide, the median home sale price at year-end 2021 was $361,700. Among the 50 largest cities in the U.S., Austin, Texas, and Phoenix saw sale price increases of 26% in 2021, and Las Vegas was close behind with a 25% bump. Salt Lake City and Tampa home sale prices rose 24%. Metro Area Mean Home-Sale Price Year over Year Change* Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA $339,500 23% Austin-Round Rock, TX $485,400 26% Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $353,800 5% Birmingham-Hoover, AL $276,200 12% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $635,700 10% Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY $216,700 15% Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC $370,300 19% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI $318,100 9% Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $244,500 13% Cleveland-Elyria, OH $195,700 5% Columbus, OH $272,800 11% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $350,000 18% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO $617,600 21% Detroit-Warren-Deaborn, MI $240,800 6% Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT $295,000 6% Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX $316,900 16% Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN $269,100 16% Jacksonville, FL $347,000 20% Kansas City, MO-KS $279,400 12% Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV $428,400 25% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA $797,900 16% Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN $242,100 10% Memphis, TN-MS-AR $260,700 14% Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $500,000 18% Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI $309,800 7% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $352,000 9% Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN $372,100 20% New Orleans-Metairie, LA $265,900 6% New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ $544,900 13% Oklahoma City, OK $201,500 11% Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL $380,000 21% Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $306,600 8% Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ $445,800 26% Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $546,700 17% Providence-Warwick, RI-MA $400,500 11% Raleigh, NC $419,000 23% Richmond, VA $347,000 9% Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $530,000 18% Rochester, NY $189,700 7% Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA $515,000 17% Salt Lake City, UT $505,700 24% San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $312,500 18% San Diego-Carlsbad, CA $845,000 14% San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA $1,310,000 15% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $1,675,000 20% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $700,000 14% St. Louis, MO-IL $220,700 5% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $355,000 24% Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC $285,000 4% Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $537,400 11%

*As of fourth quarter 2021.

