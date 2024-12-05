News & Insights

Home REIT Faces Shareholder Rejection Amidst Report Delays

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Home REIT PLC (GB:HOME) has released an update.

Home REIT PLC announced mixed results from its recent General Meeting, with shareholders rejecting the proposal to receive the annual report due to delays, while approving the Directors’ Remuneration Report. The Board plans to consult further with shareholders to address concerns and provide an update within six months.

