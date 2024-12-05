Home REIT Faces Shareholder Rejection Amidst Report Delays

Home REIT PLC (GB:HOME) has released an update.

Home REIT PLC announced mixed results from its recent General Meeting, with shareholders rejecting the proposal to receive the annual report due to delays, while approving the Directors’ Remuneration Report. The Board plans to consult further with shareholders to address concerns and provide an update within six months.

