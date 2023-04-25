Home Prices Rise at Slower Rate in February

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index is out this morning, for the month of February.On both the 10-city and 20-city report, we’re seeing smaller growth levels to the previous month: +0.4% on both the 20-city and 10-city prints, down from +2.6% and +2.5%, respectively. All 20 cities’ home prices in aggregate are down year over year, led by usual suspects Miami +10.8%, Tampa +7.7% and Atlanta +6.6%. Being from February, these figures are well in the rearview, but they do punctuate the sentence for the housing market as of this time.



McDonald’s MCD posted its fifth-straight earnings beat, when the QSR giant reported earnings of $2.63 per share, ahead of the $2.31 estimate and the $2.28 per share from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $5.9 billion outpaced the $5.77 billion in the Zacks consensus. Higher menu prices without taking a hit to foot traffic led to higher same-store sales. Global comps came in +12.6% versus +8.7% expected.

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated PepsiCo PEP also beat estimates fairly easily in its Q1 report out this morning: earnings of $1.50 per share on $17.85 billion in quarterly sales surpassed our consensus estimates by +9.5% and +3.76%, respectively. PepsiCo is a publicly traded firm that simply does not miss on earnings; its trailing 4-quarter average beat is +5%. Shares are up +1.4% in today’s pre-market.



UPS UPS brought mixed results to its Q1 report ahead of the bell, although we’ll call it basically in-line with estimates on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $2.20 per share outperformed estimates by a solid penny, while revenues in the quarter of $22.93 billion missed the Zacks consensus by a smidge: -0.05%. The delivery and logistics major currently rides a streak of 12 straight positive earnings surprises.



General Motors GM, also a Zacks Rank #2 company, showed no problem outpacing expectations in its Q1 report: earnings of $2.21 per share took out the $1.64 per share expected to the tune of a +34.8% earnings beat. Revenues of $39.99 billion in the quarter bettered the consensus estimate by +3.38% in the quarter.



Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)-rated General Electric GE also profoundly outperformed Zacks consensus estimates on both top and bottom lines this morning: earnings of 27 cents per share more than doubled the 13 cents expected, while revenues of $14.5 billion beat on the top line by more than a billion dollars than expected, though still down -15% year over year.



After the closing bell today, we see many more earnings reports due for release: Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Chipotle CMG, among others. The overhang from yesterday afternoon’s sluggish report from First Republic FRC, and market participants continue to gauge expectations for next week’s Fed meeting. Pre-market futures are slightly in the red ahead of the open.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.