Home Price Gains Hit 18.8% in November as Buyers Await a Cooldown

If you've been trying to buy a home for the past several months, you may have been held up by one key factor -- prices. Home prices have been up for well over a year, due in part to limited inventory and also due to low mortgage rates.

At this point, mortgage rates are starting to inch away from the record lows we saw earlier on in the pandemic and reach more moderate levels. But home prices aren't coming down.

In November, home prices rose 18.8% from the previous year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. And while that was a slower rate than what we saw in October, when home prices recorded a 19% annual gain, it's still a sign homes are just plain unaffordable for a large number of buyers today.

When will home prices start dropping?

The U.S. housing market is currently starved for inventory. And any time you have a situation where there's not enough of a given product or commodity to go around, its price has the potential to rise. That explains why home prices are so inflated right now. While that may be a good thing for sellers, it's leaving buyers out in the cold.

First-time buyers may be having an exceptionally difficult time breaking into the market. The reason? While housing inventory is down across the board, there's a notable shortage of starter homes available today. And the starter homes that are available are being listed for much higher prices than usual, making it tough on buyers with a limited budget.

For home prices to really start dropping significantly, we need an influx of inventory to hit the market. But whether that will happen in 2022 is anyone's guess.

Sellers have been hesitant to list their homes due to general economic and pandemic-related uncertainty. Right now, we're not out of the woods in either regard.

While unemployment has stayed relatively low in January, as measured by weekly claims filed, we could see an uptick in jobless claims if the omicron surge forces businesses to shutter and lay off staff. Also, while the stock market's performance is by no means indicative of how the broad economy is functioning, it's hard to ignore the fact stocks have been swinging wildly over the past week. All of this could be swaying would-be sellers to rethink their plans.

There's also the pandemic itself to consider. For some people, making a big change during a health crisis is far from ideal. If case numbers don't drop drastically, listings may not rise dramatically.

Buyers will need to be patient

Although November's home price gains fell slightly short of October's, they were high nonetheless. There's a good chance December's gains will be notably high as well once that data becomes available.

Those looking to buy a home may need to sit back, be patient, and wait for more real estate inventory to arrive. That's really what it's going to take for home prices to come down, and until that happens, a large number of buyers may continue to be priced out of the market.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.