Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) has caught the attention of hedge funds investors who hold a sizeable 36% stake

A look at the shareholders of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 36% stake, hedge funds possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since hedge funds have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Home Plate Acquisition, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:HPLT Ownership Breakdown September 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Home Plate Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Home Plate Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Home Plate Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:HPLT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 18th 2022

It would appear that 36% of Home Plate Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's CEO Daniel Ciporin is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.9% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Home Plate Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Home Plate Acquisition Corp.. Insiders have a US$36m stake in this US$245m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Home Plate Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Home Plate Acquisition you should be aware of, and 3 of them can't be ignored.

