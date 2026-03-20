Home Improvement Stock Down 40% Gets $14 Million Trim as Growth Slowed Last Quarter

Key Points

Park Presidio Capital reduced its FND position by 215,041 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $13.94 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $17.47 million, reflecting both trading and share price changes.

The post-trade stake stood at 126,837 shares valued at $7.72 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Park Presidio Capital disclosed it sold 215,041 shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), an estimated $13.94 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing published February 17, 2026, Park Presidio Capital sold 215,041 shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $13.94 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end FND position was 126,837 shares, valued at $7.72 million. The position’s net value declined by $17.47 million over the period, with changes attributable to both the reduction in shares and stock price movement.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: JBHT: $147.46 million (12.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $141.28 million (11.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: META: $126.64 million (10.3% of AUM) NYSE: WAB: $123.85 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSE: MA: $117.57 million (9.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Floor & Decor were priced at $50.60, down 40% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 16% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.68 billion Net income (TTM) $208.65 million Market capitalization $5.5 billion Price (as of Friday) $50.60

Company snapshot

Floor & Decor Holdings offers hard surface flooring products, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, along with decorative and installation accessories.

The company operates a multi-channel retail and commercial distribution model, generating revenue through warehouse-format stores, design studios, and e-commerce.

It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself customers across the United States.

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the home improvement sector, with a national footprint and a focus on hard surface flooring solutions. The company leverages a warehouse-format store model and a robust online presence to drive scale and operational efficiency. Its diverse product assortment and service-oriented approach position it as a preferred supplier for both professional and consumer markets.

What this transaction means for investors

This fund is heavily tilted toward large-cap compounders and logistics-driven names, so trimming a cyclical retail exposure fits a broader pattern of leaning into durability over housing sensitivity.



Floor & Decor continues to open new warehouse-format stores and grow its footprint nationally, while maintaining a strong position with professional contractors. But the near-term backdrop is doing it no favors. Comparable sales have remained under pressure, falling 5% in the fourth quarter, and softer demand tied to higher mortgage rates has weighed on big-ticket renovation projects. Annual revenue was still up 5.1% to $4.7 billion, though it appears much of that growth was driven by new openings and not comparable store sales increases.



After a roughly 40% decline over the past year, the stock may look optically cheap. But that alone is not a catalyst. For long-term investors, the key question is timing. Housing-linked retailers tend to move in cycles, and this one seems like it is still working through a demand reset. Shares have fallen 17% this year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Mastercard, Meta Platforms, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.