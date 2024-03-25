Home improvement retailer Kingfisher warns on profit outlook again

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 4

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L on Monday warned on the outlook for the third time in six months, saying current-year profit would fall short of analysts' expectations after it reported a 25% drop for 2023-24.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said it was cautious on the overall market outlook because of the time lag between improving housing demand and home improvement demand.

It forecast an adjusted pretax profit for 2024-25 of 490 million to 550 million pounds ($618-$693 million), below analysts' average forecast of 560 million pounds.

For 2023-24, Kingfisher made an adjusted pretax profit of 568 million pounds, in line with guidance that was cut in November, but down from the 758 million pounds it made a year earlier.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

