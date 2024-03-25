News & Insights

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher warns on profit outlook again

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

March 25, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail paragraphs 2 to 4

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L on Monday warned on the outlook for the third time in six months, saying current-year profit would fall short of analysts' expectations after it reported a 25% drop for 2023-24.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said it was cautious on the overall market outlook because of the time lag between improving housing demand and home improvement demand.

It forecast an adjusted pretax profit for 2024-25 of 490 million to 550 million pounds ($618-$693 million), below analysts' average forecast of 560 million pounds.

For 2023-24, Kingfisher made an adjusted pretax profit of 568 million pounds, in line with guidance that was cut in November, but down from the 758 million pounds it made a year earlier.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.