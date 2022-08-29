Home Improvement Loan Calculator: Find Your Renovation Cost

A home improvement loan is a type of personal loan that can be used for home repairs, renovations or improvements. Home improvement loan calculators allow borrowers to estimate the overall cost of borrowing for a home renovation project—including monthly payments and total interest—before applying for a loan. This makes it easier to know how much you should borrow to meet the needs of the project and your budget.

How to Use This Home Improvement Loan Calculator

Home improvement projects can add significant value to your home, but they also can be costly. A home improvement loan is a good way to finance your renovations and spread out payments over time.

Our home improvement loan calculator can help you estimate the total cost of financing your project. Just enter your project budget, the interest rate you’re likely to qualify for and the repayment period. The home improvement loan calculator will show you the total cost of the loan, including monthly payments and interest over time. Here’s what each output means:

Monthly payment amount. This number is the amount you will pay each month based on the loan parameters you provide. To lower your monthly payment, enter a longer repayment term. Keep in mind that extending the repayment period will increase the total interest paid over the life of the loan. If the monthly payment is outside your budget, you can also lower it by entering a smaller loan amount.

This number is the amount you will pay each month based on the loan parameters you provide. To lower your monthly payment, enter a longer repayment term. Keep in mind that extending the repayment period will increase the total interest paid over the life of the loan. If the monthly payment is outside your budget, you can also lower it by entering a smaller loan amount. Estimated total interest. Total interest payments represent the amount you will pay in interest (outside the principal amount) over the life of the loan. The higher the interest rate—and the longer the repayment term—the larger this amount will be.

Total interest payments represent the amount you will pay in interest (outside the principal amount) over the life of the loan. The higher the interest rate—and the longer the repayment term—the larger this amount will be. Total repayment amount. This represents the total amount you will have paid in principal and interest by the end of the full loan term. If your lender does not charge prepayment penalties, you can also save by paying off the loan early.

How Do Home Improvement Loans Work?

Home improvement loan funds can be used for a variety of projects, including home additions, repairs and renovations. This type of financing often comes in the form of an unsecured personal loan, with options available through online lenders, traditional banks and credit unions. However, home improvements also can be financed with a home equity line of credit (HELOC), home equity loan or cash-out refinance.

Because of the flexibility of home improvement loans, the application process varies by lender and loan type—but it’s similar to the process for most personal loans. Interest rates vary depending on the type of project, lender and borrower qualifications but generally range from 5% to 36% for personal loans.

Repayment terms on home improvement personal loans are often between one and 12 years, while terms for home equity loans often extend beyond 10 years. Depending on the repayment term, this timeline may translate into high monthly payments and a higher overall cost of borrowing.

Secured Home Improvement Loan Options

There are several types of home improvement loans, but the best fit depends on the borrower’s credit score and the type of home improvement project. For applicants with a credit score lower than 660, it may be necessary to choose a secured option.

Consider these products when comparing secured home improvement loans:

Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A HELOC is a type of home improvement loan that uses the borrower’s home equity as collateral. Typically, a homeowner must have at least 15% to 20% equity in their home to qualify for this type of financing.

HELOCs can be perfect for lengthy home improvement projects because borrowers can access funds as needed and only pay interest on the borrowed amount. Once the balance is paid off, the borrower can repeatedly access the funds until the draw period ends, typically within the first 10 years.60

Prospective HELOC borrowers must provide information about their home’s value and the outstanding mortgage balance as part of the application process. HELOCs usually have lower interest rates than other types of loans, but they also come with the risk of foreclosure if a borrower can’t make the payments.

Home Equity Loan

Like HELOCs, home equity loans are secured by the borrower’s equity in their home. In contrast, though, home equity loan funds are disbursed as a lump sum upfront rather than individual draws.

Interest begins to accrue on the entire loan balance from day one, and borrowers can only access the loan funds once. For that reason, home equity loans are best for improvements that require a large amount of cash upfront.

Cash-out Refinance

A cash-out refinance is another way for borrowers to use the equity in their homes to get cash. The borrower refinances their home loan for an amount that is larger than the outstanding balance and gets to keep the difference in cash. These funds can then be used to cover home improvement costs or other expenses.

For example, if a home has a $400,000 mortgage balance and is worth $700,000, the homeowner could refinance for $450,000. In this case, they would take home $50,000 in cash (less closing costs) after paying off the old loan balance.

Unsecured Home Improvement Loan Options

If you have a credit score over 660, you’re more likely to qualify for an unsecured home improvement loan, which doesn’t require pledging your home as collateral. That said, unsecured home improvement loans often have shorter repayment terms than secured options, and they may come with higher interest rates.

These are some of the most common unsecured home improvement loan options:

Personal Loans

Personal loans can be used for a variety of purposes, including home improvements, and they can be a good option if you don’t want to put your home at risk by using it as collateral. The best personal loans are easy to apply for and have accessible qualification requirements and fast approval times. This makes them ideal for home improvement projects that are less expensive and can be completed quickly.

Credit Cards

Credit cards typically have shorter repayment terms and higher interest rates than other types of loans, so they’re not ideal for large-dollar home improvement projects. But for homeowners who need to finance a small improvement project, a credit card could be a good option. Just make sure you only spend what you can afford to pay back—and make payments on time to avoid damaging your credit score.

When comparing credit cards for home improvement, look for one that offers a 0% APR introductory period to help pay less interest on your project.

How to Find the Best Home Improvement Loan

If you’re planning a home improvement project, the first step is to figure out how much it’s going to cost. Once you have a firm estimate in hand, you can start shopping around for the best home improvement loan. Consider these factors when researching lenders:

Interest rate. Home improvement loan interest rates vary depending on the type of financing, lender and borrower creditworthiness. However, they can range anywhere from 5% to 36% for personal loans, and 2% to 18% for HELOCs.

Home improvement loan interest rates vary depending on the type of financing, lender and borrower creditworthiness. However, they can range anywhere from 5% to 36% for personal loans, and 2% to 18% for HELOCs. Loan term. The loan term is the amount of time you have to repay your loan. Because any home improvement loans are personal loans, they typically have shorter loan terms than mortgages. This translates into larger monthly payments, but lower interest payments over time.

The loan term is the amount of time you have to repay your loan. Because any home improvement loans are personal loans, they typically have shorter loan terms than mortgages. This translates into larger monthly payments, but lower interest payments over time. Loan amount. The loan amount is the amount of money you borrow from your lender. Home improvement loans often have a maximum loan amount of $100,000, but this ultimately depends on the lender and type of financing. Choose a lender willing to provide you with the funds you need, but don’t borrow more than necessary.

The loan amount is the amount of money you borrow from your lender. Home improvement loans often have a maximum loan amount of $100,000, but this ultimately depends on the lender and type of financing. Choose a lender willing to provide you with the funds you need, but don’t borrow more than necessary. Origination fee. Some lenders charge an origination fee to cover the costs of processing loans. Home improvement loans typically have an origination fee of 1% to 5% of the total loan amount, but many online lenders now offer fee-free loans.

Some lenders charge an origination fee to cover the costs of processing loans. Home improvement loans typically have an origination fee of 1% to 5% of the total loan amount, but many online lenders now offer fee-free loans. Prepayment penalty. Some home improvement loans come with a prepayment penalty, which means you’ll be charged a fee if you pay off your loan early. As with origination fees, many lenders are staying competitive by eliminating prepayment fees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What credit score is needed for a home improvement loan?

Most lenders require that applicants have a credit score of at least 660 to qualify for unsecured home improvement loans. Borrowers with a score lower than 660 may still be able to qualify for a secured home improvement loan. However, interest rates, loan terms and available loan amounts are less competitive for borrowers with low credit scores.

What is the average interest rate on a home improvement loan?

Home improvement loan interest rates usually range from 5% to 36% for personal loans but are lower for secured financing like HELOCs. The actual rate a borrower qualifies for depends on several factors, including their credit score and the loan type, term and amount. Some borrowers may opt to finance home improvements with a 0% introductory rate credit card, which can further decrease the cost of borrowing.

Can you add the cost of renovating your home to your mortgage?

Some mortgage lenders allow borrowers to finance the cost of renovations along with the financing for the home itself. This is most common for borrowers who want to buy a fixer-upper that needs extensive renovations but don’t have the cash to cover a down payment and subsequent home improvements. These options may include the FHA 203(k) loan program and Fannie Mae HomeStyle Renovation loans.

If you already have a mortgage on your home, you can add the cost of renovating your home to your mortgage after the fact. However, this requires refinancing the mortgage or taking out a HELOC or home equity loan.

