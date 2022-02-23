Home improvement chain Lowe's raises annual sales forecast

US Markets
U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, as home improvement retailers benefit from resilient demand for tools and building materials.

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, as home improvement retailers benefit from resilient demand for tools and building materials.

Lowe's shares, which fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot HD.N, rose 1.6% in premarket trading.

The surge in spending on do-it-yourself home projects seen during the pandemic has so far held up better than feared even as restrictions ease, while builders and handymen upgrade their toolkits to complete a backlog of delayed projects.

Lowe's said it expects fiscal year 2022 total sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared to a previous forecast of $94 billion to $97 billion.

The company forecast full-year earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60, above its previous outlook of $12.25 to $13.

Lowe's same-store sales rose 5% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared to analysts' estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

