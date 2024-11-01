News & Insights

Home Federal Bancorp Initiates New Stock Buyback Program

November 01, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana ( (HFBL) ).

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has announced its thirteenth stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to 100,000 shares, or about 3% of its outstanding common stock. This initiative, which lacks an expiration date, aims to capitalize on market conditions through open market purchases or private transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

