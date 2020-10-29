Dividends
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.4, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFBL was $24.4, representing a -35.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.99 and a 22.02% increase over the 52 week low of $20.00.

HFBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). HFBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

