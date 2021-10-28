Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HFBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -39.39% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.95, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFBL was $18.95, representing a -8.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.75 and a 65.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.48.

HFBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). HFBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hfbl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.