Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HFBL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFBL was $37, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.99 and a 23.01% increase over the 52 week low of $30.08.

HFBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). HFBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.