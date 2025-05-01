Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Book Value Per Share

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. reports slight net income increase for Q1 2025 but decrease for nine-month period compared to 2024.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana reported net income of $748,000 for Q1 2025, a slight increase from $732,000 in Q1 2024, with earnings per share remaining stable at $0.24 for both periods. For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, net income decreased to $2.7 million from $3.0 million the previous year, with earnings per share dropping from $0.97 to $0.88. Highlights from the nine-month period included an increase in book value per share to $17.55, with no advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank and a reduction in other borrowings. The increase in quarterly net income was attributed mainly to a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, despite higher non-interest expenses and taxes. However, for the nine-month period, the decline in net income stemmed from reduced net interest income and higher tax provisions. Total assets decreased by 2.8%, while total liabilities also dropped, affecting deposits and borrowings. The company reported a rise in non-performing assets and an increase in shareholders' equity to $54.7 million.

Potential Positives

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased to $748,000 from $732,000 for the same period in 2024, indicating positive year-over-year growth.

Book value per share increased from $16.80 at June 30, 2024, to $17.55 at March 31, 2025, reflecting enhanced shareholder value.

The average interest rate spread improved to 2.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.16% in the previous year, demonstrating stronger profitability in interest-generating activities.

Despite a decrease in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the reduction in non-interest expense by $331,000 indicates better cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, decreased to $2.7 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a decline in overall profitability.

Non-performing assets increased to $3.0 million at March 31, 2025, up from $1.9 million at June 30, 2024, reflecting potential issues with loan quality.

Total assets decreased by $17.9 million, or 2.8%, indicating a contraction in the company's balance sheet size and potentially affecting future growth prospects.

FAQ

What was Home Federal Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

Home Federal Bancorp reported a net income of $748,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How much did the earnings per share change in 2025?

The earnings per share remained stable at $0.24 for both the three months ending March 31, 2025, and 2024.

What contributed to the net income increase in Q1 2025?

An increase of $270,000 in net interest income primarily contributed to the net income growth in Q1 2025.

How did total assets change from June 2024 to March 2025?

Total assets decreased by $17.9 million, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024, to $619.6 million at March 31, 2025.

What were the non-performing assets as of March 31, 2025?

The Company reported $3.0 million in non-performing assets as of March 31, 2025, up from $1.9 million at June 30, 2024.

$HFBL Insider Trading Activity

$HFBL insiders have traded $HFBL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R BARLOW (Chairman, President & CEO***) purchased 248 shares for an estimated $7,216

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HFBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HFBL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Shreveport, Louisiana, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, of $748,000 compared to net income of $732,000 reported for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $2.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.97 and $0.95, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.







The Company reported the following highlights during the nine months ended March 31, 2025:















●





Book value per share increased to $17.55 at March 31, 2025 from $16.80 at June 30, 2024.













●





There were no advances from the FHLB at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.













●





Other borrowings totaled $4.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.0 million at June 30, 2024.









The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $270,000, or 6.1%, in net interest income, an increase of $32,000, or 6.3%, in non-interest income, and a decrease of $5,000, or 45.5%, in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $260,000, or 6.5%, in non-interest expense and an increase of $31,000, or 17.6%, in the provision for income taxes. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $735,000, or 21.1%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $465,000, or 5.9%, in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The decrease in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from a decrease of $891,000, or 6.1%, in net interest income and an increase of $102,000, or 35.2%, in the provision for income taxes, partially offset by a decrease of $331,000, or 2.7%, in non-interest expense, an increase of $248,000, or 23.0%, in non-interest income, and an increase of $167,000 in the recovery of credit losses. The decrease in net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.1%, in total interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $329,000, or 3.5%, in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.44% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.46% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.14% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and the nine months ended March 31, 2024.





The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.



















For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























Average









Balance

















Average









Yield/Rate

















Average









Balance

















Average









Yield/Rate























(Dollars in thousands)













Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans receivable









$





459,828

















5.94





%









$





504,918

















5.80





%









Investment securities













95,706

















2.44

















104,646

















2.21





%









Interest-earning deposits













14,513

















3.05

















3,607

















3.79





%









Total interest-earning assets









$





570,047

















5.28





%









$





613,171

















5.18





%

















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Savings accounts









$





94,375

















1.75





%









$





69,178

















0.62





%









NOW accounts













69,562

















1.15

















68,170

















0.58





%









Money market accounts













75,882

















2.01

















89,313

















2.60





%









Certificates of deposit













182,721

















3.76

















222,534

















4.36





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













422,540

















2.57

















449,195

















2.86





%









Other bank borrowings













4,000

















7.71

















9,448

















8.73





%









FHLB advances













-

















-

















5,956

















5.87





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





426,540

















2.62





%









$





464,599

















3.02





%































For the Nine months ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























Average









Balance

















Average









Yield/Rate

















Average









Balance

















Average









Yield/Rate























(Dollars in thousands)













Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans receivable









$





460,972

















5.90





%









$





503,664

















5.80





%









Investment securities













96,395

















2.24

















109,255

















2.38





%









Interest-earning deposits













23,326

















4.45

















5,060

















3.55













Total interest-earning assets









$





580,693

















5.24





%









$





617,979

















5.18





%

















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Savings accounts









$





89,171

















1.69





%









$





73,676

















0.46





%









NOW accounts













71,022

















1.17

















67,145

















0.47





%









Money market accounts













76,828

















2.20

















98,021

















2.44





%









Certificates of deposit













191,936

















4.04

















209,985

















4.05





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













428,957

















2.75

















448,827

















2.58





%









Other bank borrowings













4,832

















7.55

















9,100

















8.57





%









FHLB advances













-

















-

















4,151

















5.77





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





433,789

















2.80





%









$





462,078

















2.72





%









The $32,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to an increase of $27,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $19,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, an increase of $11,000 in gain on sale of loans, and an increase of $1,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease of $26,000 in gain on sale of securities. The $248,000 increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year nine-month period was primarily due to a decrease of $149,000 in loss on sale of real estate, an increase of $115,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $14,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $5,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $32,000 in loss on sale of securities, and a decrease of $3,000 in gain on sale of loans.





The $260,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, is primarily attributable to increases of $414,000 in data processing expense, $77,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $67,000 in audit and examination fees, $49,000 in professional fees, $40,000 in other non-interest expense, $15,000 in loan and collection expense, and $12,000 in deposit insurance premium expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $317,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $55,000 in advertising expense, $33,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, and $9,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense. The $331,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same nine-month period in 2024, is primarily attributable to decreases of $470,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $184,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $179,000 in advertising expense, $65,000 in other non-interest expense, $47,000 in professional fees, $42,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $22,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, and $19,000 in loan and collection expense. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $594,000 in data processing expense, $86,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $17,000 in audit and examination fees. The increase in data processing expense resulted from a billing discrepancy with our core processor, which had failed to issue invoices for certain services dating back to December 2022. Upon discovery of the issue, we negotiated a discounted settlement to resolve the outstanding invoices.





Total assets decreased $17.9 million, or 2.8%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $619.6 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in net loans receivable of $12.6 million, or 2.7%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $458.3 million at March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million, or 12.9%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $30.4 million at March 31, 2025, premises and equipment of $736,000, or 4.0%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.6 million at March 31, 2025, loans-held-for-sale of $734,000, or 42.4%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $999,000 at March 31, 2025, core deposit intangible of $216,000, or 18.0%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $983,000 at March 31, 2025, investment securities of $102,000, or 0.1%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $95.9 million at March 31, 2025, and partially offset by increases in real estate owned of $482,000, or 115.3% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $900,000 at March 31, 2025, deferred tax asset of $186,000, or 15.7%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.4 million at March 31, 2025, other assets of $178,000, or 13.2%, from $1.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.5 million at March 31, 2025, bank owned life insurance of $87,000, or 1.3%, from $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million at March 31, 2025, and accrued interest receivable of $27,000, or 1.5%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.8 million at March 31, 2025.





Total liabilities decreased $19.8 million, or 3.4%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $564.9 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $17.2 million, or 3.0%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $556.8 million at March 31, 2025, other borrowings of $3.0 million, or 42.9%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $4.0 million at March 31, 2025, advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $137,000, or 26.3%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $384,000 at March 31, 2025, and partially offset by an increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $577,000, or 18.1%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.8 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $32.5 million, or 15.1%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $182.4 million at March 31, 2025, money market deposits of $5.7 million, or 6.6%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, and non-interest deposits of $535,000, or 0.4%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $129.8 million at March 31, 2025, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $19.3 million, or 25.2%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $96.0 million at March 31, 2025, and NOW accounts of $2.1 million, or 3.1%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $68.7 million at March 31, 2025. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, the Company had $3.0 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.9 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of six one-to-four family residential loans, six home equity loans, two commercial non-real estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one consumer loan at March 31, 2025, compared to five one-to-four family residential loans, four home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025 the Company had nine one-to-four family residential loans, six home equity loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and two consumer loans classified as substandard, compared to six one-to-four family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity loans and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as doubtful at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.





Shareholders’ equity increased $1.9 million, or 3.6%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $54.7 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in shareholders’ equity was comprised of net income for the nine-month period of $2.7 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $559,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $370,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $19,000, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $1.2 million, and stock repurchases of $517,000.





Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.







Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like



“



believe



”



,



“



expect



”



,



“



anticipate



”



,



“



estimate



”



, and



“



intend



”



, or future or conditional verbs such as



“



will



”



,



“



would



”



,



“



should



”



,



“



could



”



, or



“



may



”



. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company



’



s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company



’



s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company



’



s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company



’



s operations, markets, products, services and fees.





















HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands except share and per share data)































































March 31, 2025

















June 30, 2024























(Unaudited)































ASSETS











































































































Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $22,197 and $25,505 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Respectively)









$





30,439













$





34,948













Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost March 31, 2025: $34,751; June 30, 2024: $30,348, Respectively)













32,149

















27,037













Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value March 31, 2025: $52,428; June 30, 2024: $54,450, Respectively)













63,066

















67,302













Other Securities













636

















1,614













Loans Held-for-Sale













999

















1,733













Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (March 31, 2025: $4,632; June 30, 2024: $4,574, Respectively)













458,301

















470,852













Accrued Interest Receivable













1,802

















1,775













Premises and Equipment, Net













17,567

















18,303













Bank Owned Life Insurance













6,897

















6,810













Goodwill













2,990

















2,990













Core Deposit Intangible













983

















1,199













Deferred Tax Asset













1,367

















1,181













Real Estate Owned













900

















418













Other Assets













1,528

















1,350























































Total Assets











$





619,624













$





637,512























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS



’



EQUITY













































































































LIABILITIES











































































































Deposits:









































Non-interest bearing









$





129,799













$





130,334













Interest-bearing













426,964

















443,673













Total Deposits













556,763

















574,007













Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance













384

















521













Other Borrowings













4,000

















7,000













Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities













3,758

















3,181























































Total Liabilities















564,905

















584,709























































SHAREHOLDERS



’



EQUITY











































































































Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding













-

















-













Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,118,764 and 3,142,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Respectively













32

















32













Additional Paid-in Capital













42,055

















41,739













Unearned ESOP Stock













(336





)













(408





)









Retained Earnings













15,024

















14,055













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss













(2,056





)













(2,615





)



















































Total Shareholders



’



Equity















54,719

















52,803























































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS



’



EQUITY











$





619,624













$





637,512



























HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

















Nine months ended

























March 31,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Interest income









































































Loans, including fees









$





6,740













$





7,281













$





20,426













$





21,952













Investment securities













83

















124

















213

















573













Mortgage-backed securities













493

















451

















1,406

















1,384













Other interest-earning assets













109

















34

















779

















135













Total interest income













7,425

















7,890

















22,824

















24,044













Interest expense









































































Deposits













2,675

















3,194

















8,851

















8,688













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings













-

















87

















-

















180













Other bank borrowings













76

















205

















274

















586













Total interest expense













2,751

















3,486

















9,125

















9,454













Net interest income













4,674

















4,404

















13,699

















14,590





















































































Provision for (recovery of) credit losses













6

















11

















(172





)













(5





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses













4,668

















4,393

















13,871

















14,595





















































































Non-interest income









































































Gain on sale of loans













80

















69

















181

















184













Loss on sale of real estate













-

















-

















(266





)













(415





)









Gain(Loss) on sale of securities













-

















26

















(6





)













26













Income on Bank-Owned Life Insurance













29

















28

















87

















82













Service charges on deposit accounts













382

















363

















1,165

















1,151













Other income













47

















20

















165

















50













Total non-interest income













538

















506

















1,326

















1,078





























































































































































Non-interest expense









































































Compensation and benefits













2,136

















2,453

















6,667

















7,137













Occupancy and equipment













610

















533

















1,711

















1,625













Data processing













553

















139

















1,107

















513













Audit and examination fees













150

















83

















473

















456













Franchise and bank shares tax













135

















168

















304

















488













Advertising













22

















77

















123

















302













Professional fees













145

















96

















396

















443













Loan and collection













46

















31

















104

















123













Amortization Core Deposit Intangible













70

















79

















216

















258













Deposit insurance premium













102

















90

















267

















289













Other expenses













282

















242

















729

















794













Total non-interest expense













4,251

















3,991

















12,097

















12,428













Income before income taxes













955

















908

















3,100

















3,245













Provision for income tax expense













207

















176

















392

















290





















































































NET INCOME









$





748













$





732













$





2,708













$





2,955





















































































EARNINGS PER SHARE









































































Basic









$





0.24













$





0.24













$





0.88













$





0.97













Diluted









$





0.24













$





0.24













$





0.88













$





0.95



































Three Months Ended

















Nine months ended

























March 31,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























































































Selected Operating Ratios







(









1)







:



























































































































Average interest rate spread













2.66





%













2.16





%













2.44





%













2.46





%









Net interest margin













3.33





%













2.89





%













3.14





%













3.14





%









Return on average assets













0.50





%













0.45





%













0.58





%













0.60





%









Return on average equity













5.59





%













5.62





%













6.85





%













7.64





%



















































































Asset Quality Ratios







(









2)







:



























































































































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets













0.49





%













0.37





%













0.49





%













0.37





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans













215.44





%













203.11





%













215.44





%













203.11





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable













1.00





%













0.97





%













1.00





%













0.97





%



















































































Per Share Data:



























































































































Shares outstanding at period end













3,118,764

















3,145,236

















3,118,764

















3,145,236













Weighted average shares outstanding:









































































Basic













3,061,928

















3,047,335

















3,062,511

















3,039,907













Diluted













3,087,624

















3,091,011

















3,081,233

















3,095,817













Book value per share at period end









$





17.55













$





16.71













$





17.55













$





16.71

























______________









































































(1) Ratios for the three and nine month periods are annualized.









































































(2) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.































































































































