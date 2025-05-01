Stocks
HFBL

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Book Value Per Share

May 01, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. reports slight net income increase for Q1 2025 but decrease for nine-month period compared to 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana reported net income of $748,000 for Q1 2025, a slight increase from $732,000 in Q1 2024, with earnings per share remaining stable at $0.24 for both periods. For the nine months ending March 31, 2025, net income decreased to $2.7 million from $3.0 million the previous year, with earnings per share dropping from $0.97 to $0.88. Highlights from the nine-month period included an increase in book value per share to $17.55, with no advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank and a reduction in other borrowings. The increase in quarterly net income was attributed mainly to a rise in net interest income and non-interest income, despite higher non-interest expenses and taxes. However, for the nine-month period, the decline in net income stemmed from reduced net interest income and higher tax provisions. Total assets decreased by 2.8%, while total liabilities also dropped, affecting deposits and borrowings. The company reported a rise in non-performing assets and an increase in shareholders' equity to $54.7 million.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased to $748,000 from $732,000 for the same period in 2024, indicating positive year-over-year growth.
  • Book value per share increased from $16.80 at June 30, 2024, to $17.55 at March 31, 2025, reflecting enhanced shareholder value.
  • The average interest rate spread improved to 2.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.16% in the previous year, demonstrating stronger profitability in interest-generating activities.
  • Despite a decrease in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the reduction in non-interest expense by $331,000 indicates better cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, decreased to $2.7 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2024, indicating a decline in overall profitability.
  • Non-performing assets increased to $3.0 million at March 31, 2025, up from $1.9 million at June 30, 2024, reflecting potential issues with loan quality.
  • Total assets decreased by $17.9 million, or 2.8%, indicating a contraction in the company's balance sheet size and potentially affecting future growth prospects.

FAQ

What was Home Federal Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

Home Federal Bancorp reported a net income of $748,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How much did the earnings per share change in 2025?

The earnings per share remained stable at $0.24 for both the three months ending March 31, 2025, and 2024.

What contributed to the net income increase in Q1 2025?

An increase of $270,000 in net interest income primarily contributed to the net income growth in Q1 2025.

How did total assets change from June 2024 to March 2025?

Total assets decreased by $17.9 million, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024, to $619.6 million at March 31, 2025.

What were the non-performing assets as of March 31, 2025?

The Company reported $3.0 million in non-performing assets as of March 31, 2025, up from $1.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HFBL Insider Trading Activity

$HFBL insiders have traded $HFBL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES R BARLOW (Chairman, President & CEO***) purchased 248 shares for an estimated $7,216

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HFBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HFBL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Shreveport, Louisiana, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, of $748,000 compared to net income of $732,000 reported for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $2.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $0.97 and $0.95, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.




The Company reported the following highlights during the nine months ended March 31, 2025:


Book value per share increased to $17.55 at March 31, 2025 from $16.80 at June 30, 2024.




There were no advances from the FHLB at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.




Other borrowings totaled $4.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.0 million at June 30, 2024.


The increase in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from an increase of $270,000, or 6.1%, in net interest income, an increase of $32,000, or 6.3%, in non-interest income, and a decrease of $5,000, or 45.5%, in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $260,000, or 6.5%, in non-interest expense and an increase of $31,000, or 17.6%, in the provision for income taxes. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $735,000, or 21.1%, in total interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $465,000, or 5.9%, in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The decrease in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, resulted primarily from a decrease of $891,000, or 6.1%, in net interest income and an increase of $102,000, or 35.2%, in the provision for income taxes, partially offset by a decrease of $331,000, or 2.7%, in non-interest expense, an increase of $248,000, or 23.0%, in non-interest income, and an increase of $167,000 in the recovery of credit losses. The decrease in net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024, was primarily due to a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.1%, in total interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $329,000, or 3.5%, in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 2.44% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.46% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.14% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and the nine months ended March 31, 2024.



The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.


For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024




Average




Balance



Average




Yield/Rate



Average




Balance



Average




Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:
















Loans receivable

$
459,828



5.94
%

$
504,918



5.80
%

Investment securities


95,706



2.44



104,646



2.21
%

Interest-earning deposits


14,513



3.05



3,607



3.79
%

Total interest-earning assets

$
570,047



5.28
%

$
613,171



5.18
%


















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Savings accounts

$
94,375



1.75
%

$
69,178



0.62
%

NOW accounts


69,562



1.15



68,170



0.58
%

Money market accounts


75,882



2.01



89,313



2.60
%

Certificates of deposit


182,721



3.76



222,534



4.36
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


422,540



2.57



449,195



2.86
%

Other bank borrowings


4,000



7.71



9,448



8.73
%

FHLB advances


-



-



5,956



5.87
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
426,540



2.62
%

$
464,599



3.02
%











































































































































































































































































































































For the Nine months ended March 31,




2025



2024




Average




Balance



Average




Yield/Rate



Average




Balance



Average




Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:
















Loans receivable

$
460,972



5.90
%

$
503,664



5.80
%

Investment securities


96,395



2.24



109,255



2.38
%

Interest-earning deposits


23,326



4.45



5,060



3.55

Total interest-earning assets

$
580,693



5.24
%

$
617,979



5.18
%


















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Savings accounts

$
89,171



1.69
%

$
73,676



0.46
%

NOW accounts


71,022



1.17



67,145



0.47
%

Money market accounts


76,828



2.20



98,021



2.44
%

Certificates of deposit


191,936



4.04



209,985



4.05
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


428,957



2.75



448,827



2.58
%

Other bank borrowings


4,832



7.55



9,100



8.57
%

FHLB advances


-



-



4,151



5.77
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
433,789



2.80
%

$
462,078



2.72
%


The $32,000 increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to an increase of $27,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $19,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, an increase of $11,000 in gain on sale of loans, and an increase of $1,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease of $26,000 in gain on sale of securities. The $248,000 increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year nine-month period was primarily due to a decrease of $149,000 in loss on sale of real estate, an increase of $115,000 in other non-interest income, an increase of $14,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase of $5,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $32,000 in loss on sale of securities, and a decrease of $3,000 in gain on sale of loans.



The $260,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, is primarily attributable to increases of $414,000 in data processing expense, $77,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $67,000 in audit and examination fees, $49,000 in professional fees, $40,000 in other non-interest expense, $15,000 in loan and collection expense, and $12,000 in deposit insurance premium expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $317,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $55,000 in advertising expense, $33,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, and $9,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense. The $331,000 decrease in non-interest expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same nine-month period in 2024, is primarily attributable to decreases of $470,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $184,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $179,000 in advertising expense, $65,000 in other non-interest expense, $47,000 in professional fees, $42,000 in amortization of core deposit intangible expense, $22,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, and $19,000 in loan and collection expense. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $594,000 in data processing expense, $86,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, and $17,000 in audit and examination fees. The increase in data processing expense resulted from a billing discrepancy with our core processor, which had failed to issue invoices for certain services dating back to December 2022. Upon discovery of the issue, we negotiated a discounted settlement to resolve the outstanding invoices.



Total assets decreased $17.9 million, or 2.8%, from $637.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $619.6 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in assets was comprised of decreases in net loans receivable of $12.6 million, or 2.7%, from $470.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $458.3 million at March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million, or 12.9%, from $34.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $30.4 million at March 31, 2025, premises and equipment of $736,000, or 4.0%, from $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $17.6 million at March 31, 2025, loans-held-for-sale of $734,000, or 42.4%, from $1.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $999,000 at March 31, 2025, core deposit intangible of $216,000, or 18.0%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $983,000 at March 31, 2025, investment securities of $102,000, or 0.1%, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $95.9 million at March 31, 2025, and partially offset by increases in real estate owned of $482,000, or 115.3% from $418,000 at June 30, 2024 to $900,000 at March 31, 2025, deferred tax asset of $186,000, or 15.7%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.4 million at March 31, 2025, other assets of $178,000, or 13.2%, from $1.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.5 million at March 31, 2025, bank owned life insurance of $87,000, or 1.3%, from $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million at March 31, 2025, and accrued interest receivable of $27,000, or 1.5%, from $1.78 million at June 30, 2024 to $1.8 million at March 31, 2025.



Total liabilities decreased $19.8 million, or 3.4%, from $584.7 million at June 30, 2024 to $564.9 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in liabilities was comprised of decreases in total deposits of $17.2 million, or 3.0%, from $574.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $556.8 million at March 31, 2025, other borrowings of $3.0 million, or 42.9%, from $7.0 million at June 30, 2024 to $4.0 million at March 31, 2025, advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance of $137,000, or 26.3%, from $521,000 at June 30, 2024 to $384,000 at March 31, 2025, and partially offset by an increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities of $577,000, or 18.1%, from $3.2 million at June 30, 2024 to $3.8 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits resulted from decreases in certificates of deposit of $32.5 million, or 15.1%, from $214.9 million at June 30, 2024 to $182.4 million at March 31, 2025, money market deposits of $5.7 million, or 6.6%, from $85.5 million at June 30, 2024 to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, and non-interest deposits of $535,000, or 0.4%, from $130.3 million at June 30, 2024 to $129.8 million at March 31, 2025, partially offset by increases in savings deposits of $19.3 million, or 25.2%, from $76.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $96.0 million at March 31, 2025, and NOW accounts of $2.1 million, or 3.1%, from $66.6 million at June 30, 2024 to $68.7 million at March 31, 2025. The Company had no balances in brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, the Company had $3.0 million of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.9 million of non-performing assets at June 30, 2024, consisting of six one-to-four family residential loans, six home equity loans, two commercial non-real estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and one consumer loan at March 31, 2025, compared to five one-to-four family residential loans, four home equity loans, three commercial non-real estate loans, and three single-family residences in other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025 the Company had nine one-to-four family residential loans, six home equity loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, two commercial real-estate loans, and two consumer loans classified as substandard, compared to six one-to-four family residential loans, five commercial non-real-estate loans, four home equity loans and one consumer loan classified as substandard at June 30, 2024. There were no loans classified as doubtful at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.



Shareholders’ equity increased $1.9 million, or 3.6%, from $52.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $54.7 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in shareholders’ equity was comprised of net income for the nine-month period of $2.7 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive loss of $559,000, the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $370,000, and proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $19,000, partially offset by dividends paid totaling $1.2 million, and stock repurchases of $517,000.



Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.




Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like



believe



,



expect



,



anticipate



,



estimate



, and



intend



, or future or conditional verbs such as



will



,



would



,



should



,



could



, or



may



. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.




In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company



s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company



s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company



s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company



s operations, markets, products, services and fees.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands except share and per share data)













March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024



(Unaudited)






ASSETS





























Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $22,197 and $25,505 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Respectively)

$
30,439


$
34,948

Securities Available-for-Sale (amortized cost March 31, 2025: $34,751; June 30, 2024: $30,348, Respectively)


32,149



27,037

Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value March 31, 2025: $52,428; June 30, 2024: $54,450, Respectively)


63,066



67,302

Other Securities


636



1,614

Loans Held-for-Sale


999



1,733

Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses (March 31, 2025:  $4,632; June 30, 2024: $4,574, Respectively)


458,301



470,852

Accrued Interest Receivable


1,802



1,775

Premises and Equipment, Net


17,567



18,303

Bank Owned Life Insurance


6,897



6,810

Goodwill


2,990



2,990

Core Deposit Intangible


983



1,199

Deferred Tax Asset


1,367



1,181

Real Estate Owned


900



418

Other Assets


1,528



1,350











Total Assets

$
619,624


$
637,512











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS



EQUITY






























LIABILITIES





























Deposits:








Non-interest bearing

$
129,799


$
130,334

Interest-bearing


426,964



443,673

Total Deposits


556,763



574,007

Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance


384



521

Other Borrowings


4,000



7,000

Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities


3,758



3,181











Total Liabilities


564,905



584,709











SHAREHOLDERS



EQUITY





























Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized: None Issued and Outstanding


-



-

Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,118,764 and 3,142,168 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Respectively


32



32

Additional Paid-in Capital


42,055



41,739

Unearned ESOP Stock


(336
)


(408
)

Retained Earnings


15,024



14,055

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(2,056
)


(2,615
)











Total Shareholders



Equity


54,719



52,803











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS



EQUITY

$
619,624


$
637,512














HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



Nine months ended




March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest income
















Loans, including fees

$
6,740


$
7,281


$
20,426


$
21,952

Investment securities


83



124



213



573

Mortgage-backed securities


493



451



1,406



1,384

Other interest-earning assets


109



34



779



135

Total interest income


7,425



7,890



22,824



24,044

Interest expense
















Deposits


2,675



3,194



8,851



8,688

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


-



87



-



180

Other bank borrowings


76



205



274



586

Total interest expense


2,751



3,486



9,125



9,454

Net interest income


4,674



4,404



13,699



14,590


















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


6



11



(172
)


(5
)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


4,668



4,393



13,871



14,595


















Non-interest income
















Gain on sale of loans


80



69



181



184

Loss on sale of real estate


-



-



(266
)


(415
)

Gain(Loss) on sale of securities


-



26



(6
)


26

Income on Bank-Owned Life Insurance


29



28



87



82

Service charges on deposit accounts


382



363



1,165



1,151

Other income


47



20



165



50

Total non-interest income


538



506



1,326



1,078



































Non-interest expense
















Compensation and benefits


2,136



2,453



6,667



7,137

Occupancy and equipment


610



533



1,711



1,625

Data processing


553



139



1,107



513

Audit and examination fees


150



83



473



456

Franchise and bank shares tax


135



168



304



488

Advertising


22



77



123



302

Professional fees


145



96



396



443

Loan and collection


46



31



104



123

Amortization Core Deposit Intangible


70



79



216



258

Deposit insurance premium


102



90



267



289

Other expenses


282



242



729



794

Total non-interest expense


4,251



3,991



12,097



12,428

Income before income taxes


955



908



3,100



3,245

Provision for income tax expense


207



176



392



290


















NET INCOME

$
748


$
732


$
2,708


$
2,955


















EARNINGS PER SHARE
















Basic

$
0.24


$
0.24


$
0.88


$
0.97

Diluted

$
0.24


$
0.24


$
0.88


$
0.95

































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



Nine months ended




March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024



















Selected Operating Ratios



(




1)



:








































Average interest rate spread


2.66
%


2.16
%


2.44
%


2.46
%

Net interest margin


3.33
%


2.89
%


3.14
%


3.14
%

Return on average assets


0.50
%


0.45
%


0.58
%


0.60
%

Return on average equity


5.59
%


5.62
%


6.85
%


7.64
%



















Asset Quality Ratios



(




2)



:








































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets


0.49
%


0.37
%


0.49
%


0.37
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans


215.44
%


203.11
%


215.44
%


203.11
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable


1.00
%


0.97
%


1.00
%


0.97
%



















Per Share Data:








































Shares outstanding at period end


3,118,764



3,145,236



3,118,764



3,145,236

Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic


3,061,928



3,047,335



3,062,511



3,039,907

Diluted


3,087,624



3,091,011



3,081,233



3,095,817

Book value per share at period end

$
17.55


$
16.71


$
17.55


$
16.71
































































______________
















(1) Ratios for the three and nine month periods are annualized.
















(2) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.
 













































 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

        Tags
      

  
Stocks





  


                

                          

                                

              

                
      
      
                                                                                                                                        
            

                  
        
                                            
                                                                
                
              


                  



            




            





        

        Quiver Quantitative logo
      

    

    
                        




  Quiver Quantitative



                  
    Contributor
  

  

                

  

    

  Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets->

  Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data->

  Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

            




  More articles by this author->



    


    

  







      






      
    
              

            

                  

                  

            

  
      

      

      

      


    
    



    

  



      

      

      


    
    



    

  



    

  



  
      



    
    








  









  

    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  HFBL
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
More Related Articles
  



            








          
                                    
                      
                  



	
	

		

			Info icon
			
This data feed is not available at this time.

		

	


	

      





                
    

        

                            
                    
                    
                
                            

                    
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

                        

    

        
            Data is currently not available
        
    





  	


	
    
		
  • 
			
    
				
    
				
										
				
				
    
					
											
						
									
    
			
    
							
    
									
    
					
    • 
	


  
	



    
  
    
          

        
                  

            


  

  





    

          




  Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.