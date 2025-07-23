Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.135 per Share

Home Federal Bancorp declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, reflecting consistent shareholder value.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, to be distributed to shareholders on August 18, 2025, with a record date of August 4, 2025. This marks the twelfth consecutive annual increase and the 81st consecutive quarterly cash dividend for the company, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder value. The dividend increase corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 49.5% based on earnings from the previous fiscal year. Home Federal Bancorp operates Home Federal Bank, which has ten full-service banking offices in northwest Louisiana.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, indicating strong financial performance and shareholder value.



Achievement of the twelfth consecutive annual increase in the dividend rate, demonstrating consistent financial progress and commitment to shareholders.



Maintaining an 81st consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflecting a stable and reliable return for investors.



The dividend increase with a payout ratio of approximately 49.5% signals prudent financial management and confidence in future earnings.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the cash dividend might signal a lack of alternative growth investments or expansion opportunities within the company.



The relatively high payout ratio of approximately 49.5% may raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of the dividend in the future, especially if earnings fluctuate.



While the dividend increase is framed positively, it could be perceived as a tactic to appease shareholders amid stagnant revenue growth or other underlying challenges not disclosed in the release.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Home Federal Bancorp?

Home Federal Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share on July 23, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on August 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2025.

How many consecutive dividends has Home Federal Bancorp paid?

This is the 81st consecutive quarterly cash dividend and the twelfth consecutive annual increase in the dividend rate.

What is the payout ratio for the recent dividend?

The recent dividend reflects a payout ratio of approximately 49.5% based on earnings for the trailing four fiscal quarters.

Where can I find more information about Home Federal Bancorp?

Additional information is available on their website at www.hfb.bank.

$HFBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $HFBL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHREVEPORT, La., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on July 23, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2025, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2025.





James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This twelfth consecutive annual increase in our dividend rate, and 81



st



consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflects our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders and confidence in the financial strength and long-term prospects for our Company. Based on our earnings for the trailing four fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025, the increase reflects a payout ratio of approximately 49.5%.”





Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at



www.hfb.bank



.







Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



















Contact:









Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana













James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and









Chief Executive Officer









(318) 222-1145







