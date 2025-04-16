Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

Home Federal Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on May 12, 2025.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, which was declared by the Board of Directors on April 16, 2025. The dividend will be payable on May 12, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by the close of business on April 28, 2025. Home Federal Bancorp operates Home Federal Bank, which has ten full-service banking offices in northwest Louisiana. The press release also includes a statement regarding forward-looking statements in compliance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend declaration indicates the company's financial stability and profitability, reflecting its ability to generate sufficient earnings to reward investors.

The payment date for the dividend is set for May 12, 2025, which may enhance shareholder satisfaction and potentially attract new investors.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a dividend may raise concerns among investors about the company's cash flow and profitability, especially if it is perceived as a strategy to maintain shareholder satisfaction amidst potential financial challenges.

The lack of detailed financial information in the press release may lead to skepticism about the company's overall financial health and future performance.

$HFBL Insider Trading Activity

$HFBL insiders have traded $HFBL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R BARLOW (Chairman, President & CEO***) purchased 248 shares for an estimated $7,216

$HFBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $HFBL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHREVEPORT, La., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on April 16, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2025, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2025.





Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at



www.hfb.bank



.







Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.











Contact:













Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana





James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and





Chief Executive Officer





(318) 222-1145















