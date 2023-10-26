Home Federal Bancorp Inc (HFBL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp Inc said on October 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 will receive the payment on November 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 2.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFBL is 0.02%, a decrease of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.50% to 247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 104K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 40.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 32.19% over the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 80K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Level Four Advisory Services holds 23K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 29.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 16.12% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending agency office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs.

